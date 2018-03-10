Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 43,458 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,458 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 698,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after purchasing an additional 236,924 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,378,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ FIBK) opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,307.49, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 9.10%. equities analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 54.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, major shareholder Thomas W. Scott sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $9,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $79,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,919.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,723,117. Insiders own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary First Interstate Bank (the Bank), delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company also, through its subsidiary Bank of the Cascades, offers full-service community banking through 46 branches in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

