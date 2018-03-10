Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,436 American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other American Financial Group news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 51,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $5,806,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE AFG) opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $10,083.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $92.45 and a 1-year high of $121.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,436 American Financial Group Inc (AFG)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/kemnay-advisory-services-inc-purchases-shares-of-7436-american-financial-group-inc-afg.html.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.