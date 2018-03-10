Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 199,439 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in OM Asset Management were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in OM Asset Management by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,881,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after buying an additional 154,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OM Asset Management by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 58,342 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in OM Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,547,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OM Asset Management by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OM Asset Management by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 325,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

In other OM Asset Management news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $127,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,156.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Belgrad sold 49,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $749,021.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,888. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OM Asset Management PLC ( NYSE OMAM ) opened at $15.95 on Friday. OM Asset Management PLC has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,699.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82.

OM Asset Management (NYSE:OMAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OM Asset Management had a return on equity of 129.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. OM Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that OM Asset Management PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. OM Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OM Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of OM Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price objective on shares of OM Asset Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OM Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OM Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

OM Asset Management plc is a global, diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated its business through its eight Affiliates, each of which operated autonomously and employed its own investment processes. Its Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC; Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC; Campbell Global, LLC; Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC; Heitman LLC; Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC; Landmark Partners, LLC, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC.

