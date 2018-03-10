Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 91,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 266.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 71,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Patrick J. Sheehan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,438 shares of company stock worth $538,624. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE:BHLB ) opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1,739.92, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.70. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 7.09%. research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc (Berkshire) is a holding company for Berkshire Bank (the Bank) and Berkshire Insurance Group. Berkshire offers a range of deposit, lending, insurance and wealth management products to retail, commercial, not-for-profit and municipal customers in its market areas. Berkshire product offerings also include retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management and commercial interest rate swaps.

