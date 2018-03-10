Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases 76,700 Shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,945,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners were worth $25,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,095,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after buying an additional 1,021,142 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 134,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 199,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 694,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 52,718 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWP shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP ( NYSE BWP ) opened at $11.27 on Friday. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,783.29, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Boardwalk Pipeline Partners had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Company Profile

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

