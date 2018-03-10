Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 489.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 184.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.50 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc ( NYSE:BAM ) opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $38,461.38, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.02. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $44.33.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 2.02%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/kayne-anderson-capital-advisors-lp-increases-position-in-brookfield-asset-management-inc-bam.html.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is an alternative asset manager. The Company operates in eight segments. The Asset Management segment manages its listed partnerships, private funds and public markets on behalf of its clients. The Property segment includes the ownership, operation and development of office, retail and other properties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.