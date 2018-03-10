Kansas City Southern’s (KSU) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $97.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KSU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) opened at $111.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $114.85. The company has a market cap of $11,198.83, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 37.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $660.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Brian D. Hancock sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $262,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Maier bought 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.35 per share, for a total transaction of $104,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,341.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

