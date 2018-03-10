Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kansas City Southern have outperformed the industry it belongs to in a year’s time. Revenue growth across most of the company’s key segments is encouraging. Improvement in operating ratio is also a positive for the company. Furthermore, we are bullish on the company's efforts to reward shareholders through dividend payments and buybacks. In line with this objective, the company hiked its quarterly dividend in excess of 9%, last year. Its board cleared a new share repurchase program worth $800 million too. The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current quarter being revised upward 6% in the last 60 days. However, declining volumes at the Agriculture & Minerals units remain concerning. Further, adding to its woes are high operating expenses mainly due to the rise in fuel costs.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KSU. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Kansas City Southern ( KSU ) opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $114.85. The company has a market cap of $11,198.83, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 37.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $660.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Brian D. Hancock sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $262,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.35 per share, with a total value of $104,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,341.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 135,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 113,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

