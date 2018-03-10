Kadant Inc. (KAI) Insider Sells $618,803.82 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) insider Jeffrey L. Powell sold 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $618,803.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kadant Inc. (KAI) traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.35. 34,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,859. The company has a market cap of $1,132.03, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Kadant had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $149.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.50 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Kadant by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kadant by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kadant by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 541,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC grew its position in Kadant by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
About Kadant
Kadant Inc is a supplier of equipment and components used in process industries. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking by-products. Its segments include Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Company has a customer base, which includes paper and oriented strand board (OSB) manufacturers.
