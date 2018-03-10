Kadant Inc. (KAI) Insider Sells $618,803.82 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) insider Jeffrey L. Powell sold 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $618,803.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kadant Inc. (KAI) traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.35. 34,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,859. The company has a market cap of $1,132.03, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Kadant had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $149.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.50 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Kadant by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kadant by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kadant by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 541,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC grew its position in Kadant by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kadant Inc. (KAI) Insider Sells $618,803.82 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/kadant-inc-kai-insider-sells-618803-82-in-stock.html.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a supplier of equipment and components used in process industries. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking by-products. Its segments include Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Company has a customer base, which includes paper and oriented strand board (OSB) manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.