Just Group’s (JUST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($3.04) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 168 ($2.32) to GBX 184 ($2.54) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Just Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 184.83 ($2.55).

Shares of Just Group (JUST) opened at GBX 146.20 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,370.00 and a PE ratio of -14,620.00. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.55 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173 ($2.39).

In related news, insider David Richardson purchased 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £8,983.50 ($12,411.58). Also, insider Rodney Cook sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £215,800 ($298,148.66).

About Just Group

Just Group plc, formerly JRP Group plc, is a financial services company. Its segments are insurance, other segments and corporate activities. The insurance segment writes insurance products for the retirement market, which include guaranteed income for life solutions and defined benefit de-risking solutions, care plans, and drawdown contracts, and invests the premiums received from these contracts in corporate bonds, lifetime mortgage advances, and other financial investments.

