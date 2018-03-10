JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.40.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ CDLX) opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.11 and a PE ratio of -12.19.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Scott D. Grimes purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/jpmorgan-chase-co-begins-coverage-on-cardlytics-cdlx.html.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics Inc is a United States-based provider of card-linked marketing solutions. The Company provides suite of technologies that enables banks to leverage consumer purchase data and ensure privacy for their customers for online and mobile banking. Cardlytics is the advertising and technology company that provides Card-Linked Marketing (CLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.