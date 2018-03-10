JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) a €12.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.60 ($15.56) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a €13.85 ($17.10) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. set a €15.00 ($18.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.90) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($18.52) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.99 ($17.27).

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) opened at €13.64 ($16.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,830.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.79) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($19.09).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/jpmorgan-chase-12-60-price-target.html.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.