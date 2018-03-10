JOYN Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Old National Bancorp (ONB)

JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 65.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 22.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,147,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 213,580 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 95.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Hilliard Lyons raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of Old National Bancorp ( ONB ) opened at $18.20 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,714.29, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “JOYN Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Old National Bancorp (ONB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/joyn-advisors-inc-buys-new-position-in-old-national-bancorp-onb.html.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.