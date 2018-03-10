Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 2,198,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 530% from the previous session’s volume of 348,958 shares.The stock last traded at $26.08 and had previously closed at $21.84.

The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 4,545 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $97,717.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 5,267 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $112,819.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $660,574.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $804.85 and a PE ratio of -46.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/jounce-therapeutics-jnce-sees-large-volume-increase-on-earnings-beat.html.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long lasting benefits to patients. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within tumors to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right therapy to the right patient.

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.