John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 41,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO John S. Marr, Jr. sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $8,571,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) opened at $212.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7,970.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.97. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $213.38.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.56 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Maxim Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $444,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 116,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $76,095,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Software (ES) segment and The Appraisal and Tax (A&T) segment. ES segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems and services for information technology and automation needs that includes back-office functions, such as financial management, courts and justice processes, public safety, planning regulatory and maintenance, and land and vital records management.

