Jefferies Group Reiterates $92.00 Price Target for Extra Space Storage (EXR)

Jefferies Group set a $92.00 target price on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (EXR) opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10,971.57, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.98%.

Extra Space Storage announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Extra Space Storage news, insider Kenneth M. Woolley sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $189,735.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 807,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,795,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth M. Woolley sold 46,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $4,061,352.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,470 shares of company stock worth $4,632,976 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $3,407,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/jefferies-group-reiterates-92-00-price-target-for-extra-space-storage-exr.html.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.