Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 232.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,364 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,222,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,469,000 after buying an additional 1,805,408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,856,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,536,000 after buying an additional 778,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,808,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,682,000 after buying an additional 511,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,693,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,580,000 after buying an additional 496,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $154,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 8,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $774,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,154,833. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc. ( NYSE:WM ) opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,966.36, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $89.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 13.45%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

