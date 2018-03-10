Jefferies Group LLC Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 660.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Weik Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adam H. Schechter sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.29, for a total transaction of $213,813.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,309.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,405,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,212.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings ( NYSE:LH ) opened at $175.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17,608.32, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $134.19 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $161.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

