Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $193,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $692.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $649.30.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. ( MTD ) opened at $616.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $471.14 and a fifty-two week high of $697.26. The stock has a market cap of $15,458.96, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.04. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 94.54%. The company had revenue of $778.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.35, for a total transaction of $3,674,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.39, for a total transaction of $1,771,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

