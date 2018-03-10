JCDecaux (DEC) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($37.04) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €31.00 ($38.27) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($32.10) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.28 ($39.85).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux (DEC) traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €29.96 ($36.99). 288,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,370.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($33.36) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($45.56).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/jcdecaux-dec-pt-set-at-30-00-by-deutsche-bank.html.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA is a France-based outdoor advertising company. It divides its business into three main sectors: Advertising on Street Furniture, Billboards and Transport Advertising. The Company commissions and maintains a range of street furniture items, including bus and tram shelters, automatic outdoor toilets, self service bicycle racks, multi-service columns, newspaper kiosks, city light panels, public benches and public rubbish bins.

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.