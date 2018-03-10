JCDecaux (DEC) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($37.04) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €31.00 ($38.27) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($32.10) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.28 ($39.85).
JCDecaux (DEC) traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €29.96 ($36.99). 288,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,370.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($33.36) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($45.56).
About JCDecaux
JCDecaux SA is a France-based outdoor advertising company. It divides its business into three main sectors: Advertising on Street Furniture, Billboards and Transport Advertising. The Company commissions and maintains a range of street furniture items, including bus and tram shelters, automatic outdoor toilets, self service bicycle racks, multi-service columns, newspaper kiosks, city light panels, public benches and public rubbish bins.
Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.