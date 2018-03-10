Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ) CFO Sells $163,998.72 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total transaction of $163,998.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew P. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $106,512.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) opened at $152.43 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $163.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $8,830.57, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 24,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.19.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

