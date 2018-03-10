Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Jagged Peak Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Jagged Peak Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,142. The company has a market capitalization of $2,484.90, a PE ratio of 61.42 and a beta of -0.42. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Petry sold 444,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $5,537,515.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,632,501 shares in the company, valued at $20,357,287.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph N. Jaggers sold 49,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,079.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,741,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,822,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 837,762 shares of company stock valued at $11,254,833.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 96.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/jagged-peak-energy-jag-given-new-21-00-price-target-at-citigroup.html.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.