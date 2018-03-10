Jafra Capital Management LP Has $822,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Jafra Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,365 shares during the period. Jafra Capital Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,907,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,730,000 after purchasing an additional 835,541 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,125,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $476,863,000 after purchasing an additional 274,086 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,570,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $297,740,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,642,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,856,000 after purchasing an additional 94,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,021,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 27,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,234,159.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,833.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 60,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $2,583,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,692 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,827. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Cowen set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Vetr raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.51.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ MU) opened at $54.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62,400.00, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/jafra-capital-management-lp-has-822000-position-in-micron-technology-inc-mu.html.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is engaged in semiconductor systems. The Company’s portfolio of memory technologies, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), negative-AND (NAND) Flash and NOR Flash are the basis for solid-state drives, modules, multi-chip packages and other system solutions. Its business segments include Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU), which includes memory products sold into compute, networking, graphics and cloud server markets; Mobile Business Unit (MBU), which includes memory products sold into smartphone, tablet and other mobile-device markets; Storage Business Unit (SBU), which includes memory products sold into enterprise, client, cloud and removable storage markets, and SBU also includes products sold to Intel through its Intel/Micron Flash Technology (IMFT) joint venture, and Embedded Business Unit (EBU), which includes memory products sold into automotive, industrial, connected home and consumer electronics markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.