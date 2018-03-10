J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Shares Sold by Koch Industries Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. decreased its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,475,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,013,000 after buying an additional 181,704 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,830,000 after buying an additional 172,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,883,000 after buying an additional 136,589 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $6,029,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 239,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after buying an additional 76,655 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on J2 Global from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

J2 Global Inc ( NASDAQ:JCOM ) opened at $83.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,130.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. J2 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $91.48.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.00 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 12.47%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. J2 Global’s payout ratio is 51.27%.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $232,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,232 shares in the company, valued at $58,085,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc is a provider of services delivered through the Internet. The Company provides cloud services to businesses of all sizes, from individuals to enterprises. The Company operates in two segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Company’s Digital Media business segment consists of the Web properties and business operations of Ziff Davis, Inc (Ziff Davis).

