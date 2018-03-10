IWG (IWG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

IWG (LON:IWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.32) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 220 ($3.04). Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IWG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.59) target price (up from GBX 240 ($3.32)) on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.45) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.18) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 240 ($3.32).

Shares of IWG (LON:IWG) opened at GBX 246.10 ($3.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,210.00 and a PE ratio of 2,050.83. IWG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.90 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 392 ($5.42).

About IWG

IWG Plc is a Jersey-based workspace company. The Company operates under the Regus, Regus Express, Spaces, Signature, Kora and Open Office brands and provides a global network of places to work for all kinds of businesses from home-based workers to corporations. The Company focuses on both single location and integrated national networks and also provides sales and management services.

