Israel Chemicals (ICL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Israel Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of Israel Chemicals ( NYSE ICL ) opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,763.98, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. Israel Chemicals has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Israel Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $16,093,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,290,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 2,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,475 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 234,027 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers.

