iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,105 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 729,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after acquiring an additional 569,565 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 553,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,781 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,845,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 533,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after acquiring an additional 392,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,347,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,915,000 after acquiring an additional 335,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ SCZ) opened at $66.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $69.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

