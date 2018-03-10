iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF (EMB) Position Increased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF alerts:

iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF (NASDAQ EMB) opened at $112.28 on Friday. iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF has a twelve month low of $111.06 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3403 per share. This is an increase from iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/ishares-jpmorgan-usd-emer-mkt-bnd-fd-etf-emb-position-increased-by-baker-avenue-asset-management-lp.html.

iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.