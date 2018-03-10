Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,271,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,818 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,373,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,723,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,647,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,504,000 after purchasing an additional 557,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,154,000 after purchasing an additional 533,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 132,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $9,698,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,454,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,684,837.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Farley sold 18,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,334,862.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,093.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,343. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc ( NYSE ICE ) opened at $75.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43,264.46, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $76.14.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

