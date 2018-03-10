iPic Entertainment Inc (IPIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $16.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.70) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given iPic Entertainment an industry rank of 136 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of iPic Entertainment ( IPIC ) traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 35,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,687. iPic Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc is owns and operates entertainment facilities. The Company is focused on providing casual restaurant, a farm to glass service bar, and theater auditoriums. The Company provides venues for private events, family and business functions and other corporate sponsored events. The Company has three different formats of iPic locations, such as Generation I locations, Generation Ii locations, and Generation III locations.

