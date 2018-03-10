IOTA Hits Market Capitalization of $3.96 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00015178 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, OKEx and Bitfinex. IOTA has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $31.42 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008854 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00976132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010674 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00040765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00087283 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00184876 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $839.96 or 0.08952510 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Exrates, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex, Binance and Coinone. It is not presently possible to buy IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

