Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ IONS) opened at $52.98 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6,556.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,324.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $146,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $262,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,392 shares in the company, valued at $808,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,635 shares of company stock worth $5,876,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,410,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,499 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 841,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,339,000 after acquiring an additional 136,317 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 612,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

