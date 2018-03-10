Invictus RG Invests $213,000 in Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO) Stock

Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 44,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tahoe Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Tahoe Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Greywolf Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tahoe Resources by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Greywolf Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 1,820,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Tahoe Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 563,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tahoe Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE TAHO) opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,476.30, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.25. Tahoe Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Tahoe Resources had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. research analysts forecast that Tahoe Resources Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAHO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tahoe Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tahoe Resources Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operations, and mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of mineral properties for the mining of precious metals in the Americas. Its business involves operating the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation located in southeastern Guatemala, the La Arena and Shahuindo mines, gold mining operations located in northwestern Peru, and the Bell Creek mine and mill and the Timmins West mine, gold mining operations located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

