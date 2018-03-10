Investors Buy Shares of SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $78.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.53 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR Gold Trust had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR Gold Trust traded down ($0.30) for the day and closed at $125.42

Separately, Standpoint Research increased their price target on shares of SPDR Gold Trust to $28,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get SPDR Gold Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $35,480.00 and a PE ratio of -14.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Trust by 118.9% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Trust by 2,551.0% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 116,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/investors-buy-shares-of-spdr-gold-trust-gld-on-weakness-3.html.

About SPDR Gold Trust

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.