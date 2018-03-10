Investors Buy Shares of EOG Resources (EOG) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $71.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $37.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.37 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, EOG Resources had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. EOG Resources traded down ($0.28) for the day and closed at $100.59

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Imperial Capital set a $145.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.88.

The company has a market cap of $58,205.04, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.04%. research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $1,750,691.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,846,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 8,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $935,446.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,524,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,085 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,626,000 after buying an additional 1,206,576 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,412,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $620,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,898 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,404,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,570,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

