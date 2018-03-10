Intu Properties PLC (INTU) Insider Matthew Roberts Sells 22,046 Shares

Intu Properties PLC (LON:INTU) insider Matthew Roberts sold 22,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £46,076.14 ($63,658.66).

Shares of Intu Properties PLC (INTU) opened at GBX 211.90 ($2.93) on Friday. Intu Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.90 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291.60 ($4.03). The stock has a market cap of $2,870.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,412.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Intu Properties’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.11) target price on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 230 ($3.18) to GBX 265 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.69) target price on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 236 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Intu Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 254.25 ($3.51).

Intu Properties Company Profile

intu properties plc owns and manages shopping centers in the United Kingdom and in Spain. The Company is primarily a shopping center-focused business and operates through two segments, including United Kingdom and Spain. The Company’s Super-regional centers include intu Trafford Centre, intu Lakeside, intu Metrocentre, intu Braehead, intu Merry Hill and Cribbs Causeway.

