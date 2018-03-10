Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) Given a €3.30 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €3.30 ($4.07) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISP. Societe Generale set a €3.20 ($3.95) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.20) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.80 ($4.69) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.60 ($4.44) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.25 ($4.01) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.32 ($4.10).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) opened at €3.04 ($3.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51,130.00 and a P/E ratio of 8.69. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.32 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.99).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/intesa-sanpaolo-isp-given-a-3-30-price-target-at-goldman-sachs-group-2.html.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company’s segments include Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking and Insurance. The Banca dei Territori division includes the Company’s traditional lending and deposit collecting activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.