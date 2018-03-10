InterXion (INXN) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

InterXion (NYSE:INXN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INXN. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of InterXion in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. InterXion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of InterXion (NYSE INXN) opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. InterXion has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,386.61, a P/E ratio of 93.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.74.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. InterXion had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that InterXion will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INXN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in InterXion by 7.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,870,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,134,000 after purchasing an additional 253,658 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in InterXion by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,213,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,440,000 after purchasing an additional 176,498 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in InterXion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,099,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,054 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in InterXion by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,052,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,547,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in InterXion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,916,000 after purchasing an additional 87,795 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterXion Holding N.V. is a provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: France, Germany, The Netherlands and UK, and rest of Europe, which consists of its operations in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

