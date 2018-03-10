International Game Technology (IGT) Given a $34.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

Jefferies Group set a $34.00 target price on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IGT. Argus raised International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on International Game Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded International Game Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on International Game Technology to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of International Game Technology (IGT) traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,044.57, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.62.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 101.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

