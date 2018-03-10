International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.01. 607,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,412. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $124.33 and a 12-month high of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $10,970.94, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.26 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 74.39%.

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $85,589.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,502.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Engadine Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $38,818,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 17,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) used to impart or improve flavor or fragrance in a range of consumer products. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds that are sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food and sweet products.

