Intel (INTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vetr

Vetr downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $51.46 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Intel to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Intel (NASDAQ INTC) opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. Intel has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $250,580.00, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $427,754.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $267,691.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 111.8% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

