Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) opened at $280.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a fifty-two week low of $233.10 and a fifty-two week high of $288.69. The stock has a market cap of $159,110.00 and a P/E ratio of 12.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

