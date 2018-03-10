Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ IIIN) opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.24, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.03. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $36.94.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $38,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Company’s operations are focused on the manufacture and marketing of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR).

