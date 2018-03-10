Insperity Inc (NSP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 128.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Insperity were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Insperity by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,023,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,709,000 after buying an additional 543,775 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Insperity by 125,076.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 187,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 187,614 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 316,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 158,249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 29,461.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 139,646 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity Inc (NSP) opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2,854.12, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $71.10.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.28 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 102.86% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 40.20%.

Insperity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback 500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other Insperity news, President Richard G. Rawson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,885,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 152,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,694.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur A. Arizpe sold 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $683,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,751 shares of company stock worth $6,910,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides a range of human resources (HR) and business solutions. The Company’s HR services offerings are provided through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions (together, its professional employer organization (PEO) HR Outsourcing solutions), which encompass a range of human resources functions, including payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, performance management and training and development services, along with its cloud-based human capital management platform, the Employee Service Center (ESC).

