Insider Selling: Yext Inc (YEXT) President Sells 28,160 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 28,160 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $365,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $104,448.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $99,307.20.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $89,923.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $91,555.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $95,390.40.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $101,592.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $102,489.60.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $91,963.20.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $95,145.60.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $97,593.60.

Yext Inc (NYSE YEXT) opened at $12.50 on Friday. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YEXT. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Yext

Yext Inc is a knowledge engine provider. Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine enables companies to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings Network, including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

