Insider Selling: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Director Sells 16,801 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 16,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $986,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin E. Comolli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 8th, Kevin E. Comolli sold 50,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00.

Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,660.00, a P/E ratio of -114.12 and a beta of 0.81. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $60.05.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

