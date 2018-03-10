Insider Selling: Upland Software Inc (UPLD) COO Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) COO Timothy Mattox sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $443,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 420,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,963,122.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ UPLD) opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Upland Software Inc has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $562.82, a PE ratio of -29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyon Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 437,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,198,000 after buying an additional 1,638,744 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 234,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Upland Software

Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.

