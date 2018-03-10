Insider Selling: Upland Software Inc (UPLD) COO Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) COO Timothy Mattox sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $443,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 420,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,963,122.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ UPLD) opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Upland Software Inc has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $562.82, a PE ratio of -29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.52.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on UPLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
About Upland Software
Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.