Insider Selling: Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) Director Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Pascal Levensohn sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $276,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pascal Levensohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Pascal Levensohn sold 10,000 shares of Shotspotter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $185,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Pascal Levensohn sold 15,000 shares of Shotspotter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $278,400.00.

Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) opened at $21.85 on Friday. Shotspotter Inc has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. Shotspotter’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSTI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Friday, November 10th. Imperial Capital set a $20.00 price target on Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 3,457.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc is engaged in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company offers its software solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model. It has one operating segment with one business activity, providing gunshot detection systems. Its safety solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter (SST) SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure.

