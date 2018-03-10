Insider Selling: Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Insider Sells 72,973 Shares of Stock

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) insider Kevin J. Lynch sold 72,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,162,459.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ ORIT) remained flat at $$15.95 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 280,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.82, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.96%. sell-side analysts forecast that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Oritani Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Oritani Financial’s payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIT. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 58.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORIT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. is a holding company for Oritani Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of retail and commercial loan and deposit products. The Bank operates in the New Jersey Counties of Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic. The Bank’s loan portfolio includes residential loans, residential commercial real estate loans, credit or grocery retail commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans.

