Insider Selling: Moody's Co. (MCO) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Robert Fauber sold 3,500 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Robert Fauber sold 5 shares of Moody's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $808.10.

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) opened at $170.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32,175.51, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -44.48. Moody's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 319.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Moody's Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Moody's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Moody's’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Moody's in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Moody's in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a report on Sunday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody's from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on Moody's and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody's by 2,358.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Moody's in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody's in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Moody's by 156.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Moody's in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

